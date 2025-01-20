Enecoat claims 30.4% efficiency for four-terminal perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell

The Japanese manufacturer said its tandem cell utilizes a top perovskite solar cell with an efficiency of 22.4% and 81% infrared transmittance.

Image: Enecoat Technologies

EneCoat Technologies, a Kyoto University PV technology spinoff, announced it achieved a power conversion efficiency of 30.4% in a four-terminal perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell developed in partnership with Toyota Motor Corporation. Ltd.

The company didn't say if the result was confirmed by an independent third-party entity.

The tandem cell uses a flexible perovskite top cell with an efficiency of 22.4% and 81% infrared transmittance, as well as an unspecified crystalline silicon solar technology for the bottom device.

“The conversion efficiency values obtained in this development were measured in a small area at the cell level, and we will continue to develop the large-size modules of solar cells to achieve the practical application of high-efficiency solar cells that will bring benefits to users,” the manufacturer said in a statement, without providing further technical details.

EneCoat is pursuing a range of applications for its thin-film perovskite technology, which it fabricates in a proprietary low-temperature deposition process, such as those that demand high efficiency in low-light conditions, as well as outdoor PV applications that require lightweight, flexible solar panels.

Its modules had an efficiency of 19.4% as of March 2023, as reported by pv magazine at the time.

