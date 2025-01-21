Bangladesh launches 500 MW PV tender

The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has launched a tender for the construction of 10 solar power plants each having a 50 MW electricity generation capacity, in ten different locations across the country.

The plants will be set up close to the existing grid substations in Cox’s Bazar, Gopalganj, Chuadanga, Nilphamari, Panchagarh, Faridpur, Habiganj, and Mymensingh districts.

Bid documents have become available from January 8 this year and will remain open for buying until March 09. Bidders will have to pay a tender security amount at the rate of US$5,000 for each megawatt of electricity.

Rashedul Houque Prodhan, company secretary, BPDB told pv magazine they are expecting both foreign and local investments for setting up of the solar power plants. “They can set up the plants under joint venture or as separate entities. This is open to all,” he said.

Nur Mohammad Shamsuzzoha, director, IPP cell under the BPDB said the government will buy electricity from the solar power producers for a period of 20 years but will have no stake in the companies. “We are getting good response from the investors. Already a good number of bid documents have been sold,” he said.



To attract more and more investment in solar power projects, the government in October and November extended incentives for renewable energy-based power plants twice. In mid-November the government decided that the green power plants which begin commercial operation between July 1, 2025 and June 30, 2030 will enjoy tax exemption facilities for 15 years.

Of the total tenure they will enjoy 100% tax exemption for 10 years, 50% tax exemption for the next three years, 25% exemption in the two following years.

Also, the government withdrew 5% advance value added tax on import of equipments relating to the generation of renewable energy.

Bangladesh now has a capacity to generate 1,550 MW of electricity from renewable sources of which 1,256 MW from solar alone.