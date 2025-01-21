The Hydrogen Stream: Algeria, EU nations plan Southern Hydrogen Corridor
Algeria, Austria, Germany, Italy, and Tunisia have agreed to develop the Southern Hydrogen Corridor linking North Africa and Europe, while Sungrow Hydrogen has signed a deal to supply electrolysis gear for ACME’s 320 MW green ammonia project in Oman.
Algeria, Austria, Germany, Italy, and Tunisia have signed a declaration to develop the Southern Hydrogen Corridor, a 3,500 km to 4,000 km project to transport hydrogen from North Africa to Europe via converted gas pipelines, with Tunisia and Algeria planning large-scale hydrogen production. “The Southern Hydrogen Corridor is one of the largest and most important renewable energy projects of our time,” said Philipp Nimmermann, Germany's state secretary for economic affairs and climate protection.
Sungrow Hydrogen has agreed to supply ACME Group with water electrolysis systems for its 320 MW green ammonia project in Oman. The Chinese companysaid it will begin production in 2026 with a daily output of 300 tons, and will deliver the equipment by 2025.
Höegh Evi has signed a memorandum of understanding with SEFE Securing Energy for Europe to assess the technical and commercial feasibility of supplying clean hydrogen to Germany via ammonia-based corridors. The analysis will cover ammonia sourcing, shipping, and delivery to floating terminals where it will be converted to hydrogen for SEFE’s customers through Germany’s core hydrogen grid. Höegh Evi said the partnership will also explore potential sites for floating ammonia-to-hydrogen terminals along Germany's Baltic and North Sea coasts and other European locations.
ArcelorMittal Poland has commissioned hydrogen furnaces at its Krakow plant, investing PLN 52 million ($12.8 million) to eliminate ammonia from the annealing process and reduce its duration. This shift has led to lower natural gas and electricity consumption. Kamil Kaczmarek, maintenance manager and technical leader of the project, noted that the new hydrogen furnaces are the first of their kind in Poland and the ArcelorMittal Group in Europe.
