Romania allocates €150 million for standalone battery storage rollout

The Romanian Ministry of Energy has announced a new round of funding from the Modernization Fund dedicated to battery energy storage systems.

Minister Burduja during his recent visit to Romania's largest operating BESS project with an installed capacity of 24 MWh

Image: Monsson

Share

From ESS News

Romania has launched a new non-refundable funding program for battery energy storage systems to the tune of  €150 million ($158 million), this time dedicated to standalone facilities.

The Ministry of Energy said on Friday that the program will take the form of a competitive bidding procedure, with a single criterion for ranking the offers, the value of the requested state aid in €/MWh.

The list of potential beneficiaries includes microenterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises, but also large enterprises (including newly established entities) and autonomous authorities, legally established in Romania or another EU member state and registered with the National Trade Register Office in Romania before the date of the first payment of the state aid granted under the scheme.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Carrier launches new air-to-water heat pumps for residential, commercial applications
13 January 2025 Carrier, a US-based heating solutions provider, has introduced a new 4-14 kW line of heat pumps with a coefficient of performance of up to 4.90. The s...