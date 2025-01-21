Romania allocates €150 million for standalone battery storage rollout

From ESS News
Romania has launched a new non-refundable funding program for battery energy storage systems to the tune of €150 million ($158 million), this time dedicated to standalone facilities.
The Ministry of Energy said on Friday that the program will take the form of a competitive bidding procedure, with a single criterion for ranking the offers, the value of the requested state aid in €/MWh.
The list of potential beneficiaries includes microenterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises, but also large enterprises (including newly established entities) and autonomous authorities, legally established in Romania or another EU member state and registered with the National Trade Register Office in Romania before the date of the first payment of the state aid granted under the scheme.
