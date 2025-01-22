France deploys 4.6 GW of PV in 2024

From pv magazine France
French grid operator Enedis said that France deployed 4,596 MW of solar in 2024, including 1,567 MW of self-consumption capacity, which accounted for 35% of new additions.
The figure set a new record for France’s PV sector, surpassing the 3,135 MW installed in 2023, 2.6 GW in 2022, and 2.8 GW in 2021.
Nearly 240,000 solar systems were connected last year, up 33,000 from 2023, with 227,317 installations coming from residential and C&I systems.
By the end of 2024, France’s cumulative installed solar capacity had reached 22.12 GW.
“These figures confirm a general mobilisation for solar in France,” said Xavier Daval, CEO of KiloWattSol, in a LinkedIn post. “They not only reveal an increase in volumes, but also a diversification of projects, proof of the diversity of the market and the evolution of needs.”
He reported that the S21 roof segment (up to 500 kWc) grew by more than 85%, with installed volume doubling from the previous year. This segment now accounts for 45% of the installed base, highlighting its strong performance and appeal. The utility-scale segment also grew over 70%, rebounding significantly after two challenging years.
The residential segment (under 36 kW) surpassed 1 GW with 1,046 MW installed. Of the 4,596 MW deployed, just 28 MW were combined with storage.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
