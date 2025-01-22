Clivet launches new air-source heat pumps for commercial buildings

The Italian manufacturer said its new Large Evo PL heat pump can achieve a seasonal coefficient of performance of up to 4.17. The system can also reportedly deliver water temperature of up to 60 C and, when stacked in series, reach a maximum system capacity of 1,660 kW.

Image: Clivet

Italian heat pump producer Clivet has launched a new air-source heat pump for applications in commercial buildings.

“Our new heat pump meets different kinds of applications thanks to full inverter technology on compressors and fans and wide operating envelope,” the company said in a statement. “It is designed to connect up to 7 units in a local network, reaching a maximum system capacity of 1,660 kW.”

Called Large EV PL, the new product uses R32 (difluoromethane) as a refrigerant and inverter rotary/scroll compressors. It also features high-efficiency DC fans with variable speed control and copper aluminum coils with hydrophilic treatment.

The new series has a capacity range of 44 kW to 238 kW and the manufacturer ensures that its seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) can reach up to 4.17, while the seasonal energy efficiency ratio (SEER) is indicated at 4.65.

The system can deliver a water temperature of up to 60 C from -4 C to 30 C ambient temperature, and of up to 45 C at -20 C.

“Large EVO PL is equipped with Clivet smart defrost patented technology that can evaluate which type of defrosting is most suitable: traditional defrosting that produces hot refrigerant vapor to the coil and evaporates on the hot side circuit or defrost that produces hot refrigerant vapor to the coil and evaporates on the cold side circuit, which avoids the dissipation of thermal power, ensuring greater overall energy savings during the operating period,” the company said.

Clivet is headquartered in Feltre, in the Italian northern province of Belluno. It also produces boilers, chillers, and air-handling units.

