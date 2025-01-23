Pexapark records 27 European PPAs for 2.09 GW in December

European developers signed 27 PPAs for 2.09 GW of capacity in December 2024, according to the latest report from Pexapark.
The result is a 105% increase in disclosed volumes and a 50% increase in deal count compared to November. It makes December the second-strongest month of the last calendar year in terms of volume, surpassed only by February.
The strong performance in December was led by a record-breaking eight utility-scale PPA deals, which Pexapark attributed to the usual year-end rush to close agreements before the start of the new year.
The largest deal of December was by Recurrent Energy, a subsidiary of Canadian Solar, which signed a 300 MW solar PPA for 10 years in Spain with an undisclosed US-based corporate. This is the second-largest solar deal Pexapark recorded in 2024, only exceeded by a 350 MW agreement signed by Carrefour Group in France in July.
The second- and third-largest PPAs of December were wind power deals.
Tracked PPA prices reached €51.76 ($53.89)/MWh in December, a 1.2% uptick from November 2024.
French PPA prices saw the most significant uplift, rising 9% month on month, while Pexapark also identified price increases in the British, Nordic, Portuguese, and Spanish PPA markets. Polish PPA prices fell the most in December, down 3.5%, alongside price declines in the Dutch, German and Italian markets.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.