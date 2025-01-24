Waaree’s 1.6 GW solar factory in Texas starts commercial production

From pv magazine India
Waaree Solar Americas, a unit of India's Waaree Energies, has started commercial production of solar modules at its 1.6 GW factory in Brookshire, Texas.
“With the facility now fully operational, Waaree Solar Americas is set to produce high-quality photovoltaic (PV) modules to meet the growing demand for renewable energy solutions across the region,” said the manufacturer. “The launch of commercial production marks a critical step in localizing solar manufacturing in the United States, contributing to job creation and economic growth while reducing reliance on imported solar products.”
Waaree Solar Americas said it plans to increase the Texas facility’s capacity to 3 GW by fiscal 2026 and 5 GW by fiscal 2027.
The company already has a significant footprint in the US solar market, having supplied more than 4 GW of modules from its Indian facility to US customers.
Waaree’s US expansion is backed by a long-term supply agreement with SB Energy, which operates more than 2 GW of solar, with 1 GW under construction. It is also developing another 15 GW of solar and storage projects across the country.
