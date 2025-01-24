Huadian, PowerChina switch on 1 GW of solar on salt-alkali tidal flats

Huadian Group and PowerChina have activated what they describe as China’s largest solar-storage project on salt-alkali tidal flats.

The project in Laizhou, Shandong province, spans 72 square km. It combines 1 GW of solar capacity with 200 MW/400 MWh of battery storage deployed across two phases. The first 300 MW solar phase began operating in June 2024, following the mid-2023 launch of an initial 100 MW/200 MWh energy storage system.

The site includes nearly 2 million PV panels installed under a “salt-solar hybrid” model that integrates solar power generation with local salt production. The panels, placed above brine pools, reportedly boost double-sided module efficiency by about 3% due to the water’s reflective properties. The panels’ heat also raises brine pool temperatures by 2 C, speeding evaporation and enhancing salt production, according to the company. This dual-use approach increases economic benefits while optimizing coastal land use.

Given the project’s size – extending 12 km from north to south and 7 lm from east to west – Huadian employs an intelligent drone inspection system for maintenance. Drones with infrared thermal imaging detect equipment faults and anomalies in half a day, reducing manual intervention and improving operational efficiency in the salt production area.

Coastal solar-storage developments are playing an increasing role in China’s renewable energy strategy, capitalizing on the sunlight-rich conditions of tidal flat regions. The Laizhou project benefits from 2,600 sunlight hours annually – more than seven hours daily – ensuring stable solar power generation.

Huadian said the Laizhou project’s successful grid connection demonstrates a scalable model for future solar developments on underused coastal lands, advancing China’s clean energy transition.