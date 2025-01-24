Huadian, PowerChina switch on 1 GW of solar on salt-alkali tidal flats

Huadian Group and PowerChina have activated what they describe as China’s largest solar-storage project on salt-alkali tidal flats.
The project in Laizhou, Shandong province, spans 72 square km. It combines 1 GW of solar capacity with 200 MW/400 MWh of battery storage deployed across two phases. The first 300 MW solar phase began operating in June 2024, following the mid-2023 launch of an initial 100 MW/200 MWh energy storage system.
The site includes nearly 2 million PV panels installed under a “salt-solar hybrid” model that integrates solar power generation with local salt production. The panels, placed above brine pools, reportedly boost double-sided module efficiency by about 3% due to the water’s reflective properties. The panels’ heat also raises brine pool temperatures by 2 C, speeding evaporation and enhancing salt production, according to the company. This dual-use approach increases economic benefits while optimizing coastal land use.
Given the project’s size – extending 12 km from north to south and 7 lm from east to west – Huadian employs an intelligent drone inspection system for maintenance. Drones with infrared thermal imaging detect equipment faults and anomalies in half a day, reducing manual intervention and improving operational efficiency in the salt production area.
Coastal solar-storage developments are playing an increasing role in China’s renewable energy strategy, capitalizing on the sunlight-rich conditions of tidal flat regions. The Laizhou project benefits from 2,600 sunlight hours annually – more than seven hours daily – ensuring stable solar power generation.
Huadian said the Laizhou project’s successful grid connection demonstrates a scalable model for future solar developments on underused coastal lands, advancing China’s clean energy transition.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
