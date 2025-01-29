European consortium seeking to make floating PV more cost-competitive

An international team of floating PV (FPV) specialists is working to improve the prospects for FPV by finding ways to make it more affordable, while ensuring it is environmentally sustainable, and efficient to deploy.
Based on a belief that the best way to accelerate the adoption of FPV is to further improve cost-efficiency and sustainability in the markets where FPV is competitive today, a three-year project began in September 2024 with €7.1 million ($7.4 million) in funding from the Horizon Europe program. The project's title is Sustainable, Reliable, and Efficient Floating PV Power Plants, or SURE FPV for short.
Goals include cost-effective robust designs, deployment guidelines, and reduced levelized cost of energy (LCOE). The team is developing structural and functional requirements of FPV products across the entire product lifecycle, verifying longevity and reliability. It includes understanding the impact on ecosystems and biodiversity.
The project envisions FPV products that are modular and easy for project developers to customize coverage ratios, light penetration, and layouts. It is also developing models and frameworks to mitigate financial and reliability risks.
The scope covers a variety of waterbodies, including saltwater corrosion and certain higher-sea states.
Three European FPV specialist companies participating in the project plan to complete several installations. Ciel et Terre (CTI), will be developing and testing its latest floater design within the SURE FPV project, first in a 50 kW installation, then 5 MW. It will work with Laketricity, a unit of CTI, to build the pilot.
Fellow FPV specialist Zimmermann PV Stahlbau (ZIM) will work with BayWa re to build a 5 MW facility based on ZIM's latest floater, connection, and anchoring technology. Elsewhere, Sunlit Sea, which is scaling up its FPV solution, will build a smaller, commercially relevant, pilot of 100 kW on the Norwegian coast.
In addition, module manufacturer MetSolar, will explore how to adapt manufacturing for FPV applications, and Sabic Global Technologies NV will contribute to reducing the environmental impact of plastic components used for mounting.
European research institutions joining the project coordinator Norway-based Institute for Energy Technology (IFE) and the aforementioned industrial partners are the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO), Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE, Association Compaz, and Deltares.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.