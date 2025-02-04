India’s Solex Energy commissions 800 MW TOPCon solar module production line

From pv magazine India

India's-Solex Energy has announced the commissioning of an 800 MW solar module manufacturing line. The new line is tailored for the mass production of n-type, rectangular cell Tapi-R series modules ranging from 585 W to 625 W.

Gujarat-based Solex Energy said the line operates 30% faster than other production lines in India, ensuring greater output efficiency and lower lead times.

It added that the new facility features India’s largest chamber laminators, an innovation that increases module production by enabling higher laminations per cycle while ensuring strict quality standards.

Solex Tapi-R series modules feature 132 half-cut cells based on 182.2 mm x 210 mm wafers, delivering up to 625 Wp of power with 23.14% module efficiency.

Solex Energy is expanding its manufacturing as part of its Vision 2030 strategy, with plans for a 2 GW cell production facility, scalable to 5 GW, and a module capacity increase from 1.5 GW to 15 GW.