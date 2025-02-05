Uganda opens tender for 40 MW of ground-mounted solar

TotalEnergies Uganda is seeking a contractor for two 20 MW ground-mounted solar plants in Uganda.
The installations, which will be built in the Iganga and Tororo districts in eastern Uganda, are grid-connected turnkey projects.
The contractor will handle engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as operations and maintenance for at least two years post-commissioning, for a maximum of 20 years.
Interested contractors must request a pre-qualification questionnaire by email by Feb. 21, 2025, and meet eligibility requirements outlined in the tender document.
The final deadline for submitting expressions of interest is Feb. 28, 2025.
Uganda had deployed 95 MW of solar by the end of 2023, which is the same level reported in 2022, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
