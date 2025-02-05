Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin hits 24.6% efficiency for perovskite-CIGS cell

Scientists from German research institute HZB have achieved an efficiency of 24.6% with a perovskite-CIGS tandem solar cell.

Germany's Fraunhofer ISE has certified the result, which improves on the 24.16% efficiency rating the researchers achieved for the same type of cell in August 2020.

“By improving the contact layers between the top and bottom cells, they were able to increase the efficiency to 24.6%,” HZB said in a statement, noting that the result represents a world record for tandem perovskite-CIGS devices.

HZB said Thede Mehlhop, a Technical University Berlin (TUB) student, built the top cell under the supervision of Dr. Stefan Gall, a professor of photovoltaics at TUB. The institute added that the joint HZB-Humboldt University lab produced the perovskite absorber layer.

“The CIGS sub-cell and contact layers were fabricated by HZB researcher Guillermo Farias Basulto,” said HZB. “He also used the high-performance cluster system Koala, which enables the deposition of perovskites and contact layers in vacuum at HZB.”

The scientists built the cell with a contact layer, an intermediate layer of aluminum-doped zinc oxide, an ultra-thin perovskite layer, an indium-doped zinc oxide layer, and an anti-reflective coating. They did not provide further technical details.

“We are confident that CIGS-perovskite tandem cells can achieve much higher efficiencies, probably more than 30%,” said HZB researcher Rutger Schlatmann.