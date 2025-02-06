Spanish startup launches containerized retractable solar PV generators

Spanish solar PV generator manufacturer Nomad Solar Energy, a subsidiary of solar power plant project developer Lone Lighthouse, has launched a line of containerized mobile solar PV generators.

The Nomad Energy Box is a pre-wired solar PV array integrated in a shipping container with a retractable folding rack mechanism that rolls onto the ground on wheels that match the terrain.

It is equipped with an inverter and designed for deployment and disassembly within 3 hours, according to the manufacturer. When weather conditions are severe, for example, the array can be folded back into the container.

Typical installations are humanitarian, military, construction, remote camps, off grid islands, or mining sites.

The generator comes in two sizes: either 47 kW in a 3m x 112 m array, or 107 kW in a 6.1 m x 112 m version. The arrays can be alternatively split into 56 m long layout, instead of 112 m, with respective widths of 7m and 13 m. Battery storage is optional.

The smaller version has 92 solar panels with rated power of 465 W at 15 degree tilt, a three phase Huawei SUN2000-50KTL-M3 inverter, and a weight of 6,500 kg.

Two more products are in the pipeline, a larger 220 kW unit and another 107 kW unit with an integrated battery.

The company says that no prior land preparation, permits, or specialized on-site labor, is required. The containers are CSC-certified and can be transported by sea or land.

Sold as an alternative to traditional diesel generators, or to at least reduce their operating time, the Nomad Energy Box can also be used to supplement an existing but unstable grid, according to the manufacturer.

Founded in 2023, Nomad Solar Energy recently raised €15 million ($15.58 million) in financing from TiLT Capital Partners, a unit of the French Siparex Group, to accelerate commercialization. It is currently seeking partners internationally in regions such as the Middle East and U.S., according to a company spokesperson. It is also strengthening its R&D efforts.