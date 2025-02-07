First four-hour battery storage in the Netherlands goes live

The 10 MW / 40MWh S4 Energy BESS operating in the Rilland municipality in the province of Zeeland

From ESS News

Rotterdam-based S4 Energy has commissioned a 10 MW/40 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in Rilland, Netherlands, marking what the company claims is the first 4four-hour duration system of its kind in the country.

pv magazine The bumper new year edition of pv magazine presents the latest pv magazine Award winners, rounds up the events of a tumultuous 2024 for solar and energy storage, considers another record year for French PV, and analyzes what the second Trump presidency could mean for America’s solar and battery industries.

The project’s 4-hour discharge capability distinguishes it from shorter-duration systems commonly used for frequency regulation. S4 Energy’s CCO, Dominique Becker Hoff, stated that the Dutch grid is under strain, citing growing demand and a mismatch between renewable energy availability and demand.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.