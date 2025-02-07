First four-hour battery storage in the Netherlands goes live

Rotterdam-based S4 Energy is now operating 10 MW / 40 MWh Tesla Megapack battery energy storage system (BESS) in the Netherlands.

The 10 MW / 40MWh S4 Energy BESS operating in the Rilland municipality in the province of Zeeland

Image: S4 Energy

From ESS News

Rotterdam-based S4 Energy has commissioned a 10 MW/40 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in Rilland, Netherlands, marking what the company claims is the first 4four-hour duration system of its kind in the country.

The project’s 4-hour discharge capability distinguishes it from shorter-duration systems commonly used for frequency regulation. S4 Energy’s CCO, Dominique Becker Hoff, stated that the Dutch grid is under strain, citing growing demand and a mismatch between renewable energy availability and demand.

