First four-hour battery storage in the Netherlands goes live

Rotterdam-based S4 Energy has commissioned a 10 MW/40 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in Rilland, Netherlands, marking what the company claims is the first 4four-hour duration system of its kind in the country.
The project’s 4-hour discharge capability distinguishes it from shorter-duration systems commonly used for frequency regulation. S4 Energy’s CCO, Dominique Becker Hoff, stated that the Dutch grid is under strain, citing growing demand and a mismatch between renewable energy availability and demand.
