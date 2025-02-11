France exempts energy communities up to 1 MW from excise duty

From pv magazine France
France's 2025 Budget Law exempts electricity consumption from collective self-consumption projects up to 1 MW from excise duty, an indirect tax on certain products. The measure applies retroactively from Jan. 1, 2025, and remains in effect until Jan. 1, 2027.
Previously, the excise duty exemption applied only to individual self-consumption projects.
According to the French renewable energy association Syndicat des Énergies Renouvelables (SER), the extended tax break could save energy communities up to €0.0337 ($0.0347)/kWh.
Patrice Gérardin, director of SerenySun, which oversees several self-consumption projects in France, welcomed the exemption in an interview with pv magazine France.
“As a producer, it allows us to retain our consumer customers over the long term, at a time when regulated electricity prices are falling, while consolidating our business models, particularly with regard to banks,” he said. “In other words, it allows us to undertake projects that we would not normally undertake, because they would simply not be financeable, due to a lack of sufficient profitability.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.