Tesla begins production at Shanghai Megapack Factory amid intensifying price war

From ESS News
Tesla has officially announced the start of production at its Shanghai energy storage factory, the company’s first Megapack manufacturing facility outside the United States. While the public announcement came on February 11, construction of the plant had already been completed in December 2024 – just seven months after breaking ground in May.
The Shanghai facility will primarily produce Megapack, Tesla’s utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS). Each Megapack unit weighs 38 tons and can store over 3.9 MWh of energy, sufficient to power approximately 3,600 households for one hour.
