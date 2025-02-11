Panasonic launches decentralized water-to-air heat pumps

Japan's Panasonic has released new decentralized water-to-air heat pumps designed for residential and commercial buildings.

“This innovative system operates with a low-temperature central water loop of 20- 30 C year-round, providing efficient and sustainable heating and cooling for indoor spaces,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “Its built-in DC inverter compressor and sealed refrigerant circuit both utilize the natural refrigerant R290 to enable the unit to perform as an evaporator in heating mode and a condenser in cooling mode.”

The Aquarea Loop system is available in three versions with cooling capacities ranging from 1.1 kW to 2.6 kW and heating capacities between 1.10 kW and 3.10 kW, with noise levels spanning from 48 dB(A) and 52 dB(A)

The smallest product has a size of 641 mm x 775 mm x 144 mm and a weight of 35 kg. For this device, the manufacturer boasts a coefficient of performance (COP) of 5.20 and a seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) of 6.44, with the seasonal energy efficiency rating (SEER) being 5.50.

As for the largest system, it measures 641 mm x 1,225 mm x 144 mm and weighs 45 kg. The COP is indicated at 5.90 and the SCOP at 6.74, with the seasonal energy efficiency rating (SEER) being 7.90.

Panasonic said the new heat pumps can be installed using existing piping or replacing conventional radiators in refurbishment projects.

“Additionally, the Aquarea Loop can be supplied with pre-installed hydraulic options, including 2-way and 3-way motorized valves,” it also explained. “Furthermore, the unit comes with an optional Condensation Injection Kit, which ensures that if it is not possible to pipe away condensation, it can reinject it into the system.”