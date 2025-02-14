Fluence launches highly-modular 7.5 MWh AC-based BESS platform

From ESS News

U.S.-based Fluence Energy has launched its latest grid-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) solution Smartstack, featuring an innovative design that facilitates logistics and maintenance, while delivering high energy density.

The system features 314 Ah cells and offers up to 7.5 MWh of energy storage. Its patent-pending architecture breaks away from the industry standard 20-foot container splitting the system into units with more easily transportable weight and dimensions.

Driven by the demand for higher efficiency and cost reduction, grid-scale BESS are increasingly featuring high-capacity cells (3XX Ah and beyond). However, this has given rise to new challenges on the logistics front, particularly on European soil, where there is a limit of 40 tons for vehicles on the roads in many countries.

