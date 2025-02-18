1 GWh battery tender opened in India

India’s state-controlled National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Ltd. will act as middle man between successful developers and power distribution companies in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

NHPC Ltd. is tendering for 500 MW/1 GWh of standalone, grid-connected battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

The winning projects will be eligible for viability gap funding, provided by central government to ensure infrastructure projects are financially viable.

The BESS will be charged by the state’s power distribution companies, who will use the projects twice daily to meet morning and evening peak electricity demand.

