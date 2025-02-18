1 GWh battery tender opened in India

From ESS News
NHPC Ltd. is tendering for 500 MW/1 GWh of standalone, grid-connected battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.
The winning projects will be eligible for viability gap funding, provided by central government to ensure infrastructure projects are financially viable.
The BESS will be charged by the state’s power distribution companies, who will use the projects twice daily to meet morning and evening peak electricity demand.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.