Peru installs 195.4 MW of solar in 2024

From pv magazine Latam

Peru added 195.48 MW of photovoltaic capacity throughout 2024, thanks to the entry into operation of three solar plants.

The first, Clemesí, from the company Orygen, has a capacity of 114.93 MW. It is located in the district of Moquegua, province of Mariscal Nieto, department of Moquegua, with an investment of $81 million.

The second plant, Carhuaquero, has a capacity of 0.55 MW and is from the company Kondu. It is located in the districts of Llama and Catache, in the provinces of Chota and Santa Cruz, department of Cajamarca, and had required an investment of $400,000.

In August it was the turn of the third plant, Matarani, which has an 80 MW capacity and comes from the company GR Cortarrama. It is located in the Mollendo desert, one of the regions with the highest solar radiation in the world.

Data provided by the Peruvian Association of Renewable Energies (SPR) reveals there is currently a total installed solar capacity of 476.66 MW in the country, due to 11 plants in operation.

It is also reported that there are eight photovoltaic projects under construction totaling 1,773.64 MW.

Of that total, five of them are expected to enter into operation this year, totaling 1,136.74 MW in new capacity. The other three, which complete the 636.9 MW, are planned for 2026.

Meanwhile, there are 18,134 MW of solar technology projects under development, in different phases, distributed as follows:

338.76 MW with definitive concession.

285.44 MW with environmental management, in process or approved.

792.24 MW with pre-operation studies.

According to information from SPR, the solar projects that are planned to come into operation this year, all in the department of Arequipa, are the 204 MW Sunny project (with 34% progress), 385 MW Illa (16%), 252.40 MW San Martín Solar (82%), 250 MW Solimana (2%) and 45.34 MW Summer Sun I (0%).

The projects due to come into operation next year are the 181.20 MW Lupi project (7% progress), 155.70 MW San José (0%) and 300 MW Hanaqpampa (0%).