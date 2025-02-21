Airports Company South Africa issues tender for three PV plants totaling 9.5 MW

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has issued a tender for three solar PV plants to be located at three different airports in the country.

The three proposed projects will be based at Tambo International Airport, King Shaka International Airport, and Cape Town International Airport.

The Tambo International Airport project involves the design and construction of a 5,000 kW solar PV plant. There will be a separate maintenance contract for a 5-year period included.

There are additional future plans for a battery backup system to be added at a later date, so the design of the Tambo International Airport PV plant should allow for this. The plant’s works will be located within the airport’s land site and all contractor equipment and staff will require permits.

The King Shaka International Airport project encompasses the installation of a 2,000 kW roof-mounted solar PV plant. It will include a five-year maintenance contract for the works, but this will be priced separately.

The contractor will be obliged to provide a training program for the engineer’s approval and the training program will provide skills for the airport’s maintenance operators to operate and maintain the installation.

Finally, the tender for Cape Town International Airport is for the design and construction of a 2,500 kW solar PV plant. The contractor will have to be on hand to improve the efficiency of the operation regularly as the technology is new to the airport. It will require ongoing monitoring.

The closing date for submissions is 17 March, and ACSA will hold three separate briefing sessions for interested parties prior to this deadline. All details on the tender, including documentation and information on briefing sessions can be found on South Africa's online tender portal or on ACSA's website. The tender number is COR7739/2025/RFP.