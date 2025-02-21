Solar, battery-equipped home destroyed by explosion in Germany

In the German state of Schleswig-Holstein, an explosion tore away the outer wall of a show home equipped with solar panels and a residential battery. The badly-damaged building, which was vacant at the time of the incident, will likely be demolished.

Image: Schönberg Volunteer Fire Department

From ESS News

serious explosion occurred in Schönberg, in the German state of Schleswig-Holstein on Wednesday afternoon. A residential building was badly damaged with an entire outer wall torn away.

The Schönberg volunteer fire department reported a loud bang followed by a pressure wave. Thick smoke then rose. The fire was quickly brought under control, although embers kept flaring up, according to a fire department spokesman questioned by pv magazine.

The structural stability of the building was being checked at the time of writing, yesterday, and a surrounding area had been cordoned off.

