‘The solar industry can offer unique opportunities for women to take on leadership, technical roles’

“What do you do for a living?”

“I help save the world.”

How many people would love to give this answer when asked about their careers?

And how many working in the financial industry could confidently say the same?

My wish to contribute to a more sustainable future has been a powerful driver in shaping my career choices. This sense of purpose is one of the main drivers that led me to shift focus from investment banking to an active role in facilitating the energy transition by investing in sustainable energy projects. Throughout my time working in the investment industry with a focus on the energy transition, and especially solar PV projects, I have experienced firsthand how exciting and dynamic the renewable energy sector is.

As a still relatively young but rapidly evolving sector that is not subject to the inertia often seen in more traditional fields, the solar industry can offer unique opportunities for women to take on leadership and technical roles. Indeed, women now comprise around 40% of the workforce in solar PV. However, only 30% hold managerial jobs, and only 13% are employed in senior management positions (IRENA, 2022). These numbers show that gender imbalance dynamics remain in the solar segment, especially in relation to leadership representation and retention of women in mid-career positions.

How can these imbalances be addressed? Firstly, leadership opportunities should be awarded on the basis of objective performance metrics and predefined criteria to ensure fairness and equity, irrespective of gender. This requires decision-makers who advocate for women’s career progression by appropriately valorizing individual achievements and business results. Secondly, normalizing parental leave and flexible work schedules that support work-life balance would further help retain female talent past junior and mid-level positions.

Companies in the sustainable energy sector are increasingly addressing these issues by adopting diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. As an example, my current employer, SUSI Partners, has taken concrete steps and implemented fair policies to ensure an equitable and inclusive workplace. Among those, I have personally benefitted from dedicated leadership and mentorship programs while targeted recruiting KPIs made a real difference in improving female representation. Additionally, multiple industry associations are supporting women’s careers by promoting awareness and facilitating networking opportunities.

However, overall progress has been gradual, as industries with established norms and structures take time to adapt to more inclusive investment practices. Increasing awareness and actively addressing unconscious gender biases are key steps required to accelerate this transition.

Despite these hurdles, my personal experience led me to believe that, coupled with persistence and resilience, this is a space where women can thrive and lead.

Coming from a pure financial background and moving on to deal with highly technical themes, pushed me to demonstrate the worth of my expertise. Earning credibility such that my contributions were recognized and valorized by the team required thorough preparation across operational and financial technicalities.

One additional challenge that many professionals face in the industry is the infamous impostor syndrome – the feeling of not being qualified despite evident achievements. At the start of my career, I made a conscious effort to shift my mindset to focus on facts and pragmatic results rather than self-doubt about whether I belonged in high-stakes financial discussions. Effective and tangible strategies included seeking constructive feedback, documenting personal successes, and reminding myself that competence grows with experience. Surrounding myself with supportive and inspiring senior colleagues who provided guidance and reinforced my confidence has made a significant difference. Especially in more challenging moments, the intellectual challenge and the ability to drive meaningful change motivated me to progress my career in the industry.

My advice to young women entering the finance or solar industry is to seek mentors early – regardless of their gender – to sponsor their professional growth, acquire and hone technical and financial expertise, build strong professional networks, and confidently advocate for themselves. Know who you are, be confident in what you bring to the table, and proudly accept what you do not bring. The renewable energy sector is evolving, and as more women take leadership roles, we will continue to drive a positive and inclusive development of the industry for future generations. Always remember to stay resilient, keep learning, and do not hesitate to carve out your own path. You belong here.

Letizia joined SUSI Partners in 2018 and currently works as Director in the Credit Investments team. She is focused on sourcing, executing and ongoing management of private credit transactions within the renewables and energy transition space across Europe and North America. During the past 7 years, Letizia gained extensive experience investing in a broad range of technologies including inter alia onsite solar, combined heat and power, lighting-as-a-service, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Prior to joining SUSI Partners, Letizia worked in the Investment Banking Division of Nomura International, where she was engaged in cross-border M&A and corporate finance transactions while gaining significant expertise in the industrial and infrastructure sectors. Letizia holds an MSc in Accounting, Financial Management and Control from Bocconi University and attended two academic terms at Schulich School of Business (Toronto, Canada) and George Washington University (DC, USA).

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.