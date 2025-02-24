Exide releases mobile 200 kWh, 400 kWh storage solutions

From ESS News

France-headquartered Exide Technologies has announced a new energy storage solution designed for transport. Dubbed the Solution Powerbooster Mobile, the system has storage capacities of either 200 kWh or 400 kWh. It uses two lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries of 100 Ah in the first configuration and four in the second.

“Equipped with a single 180 kW or 2 x 90 kW chargers, and multiple 3-phase sockets, it delivers high efficiency and large capacity, making it ideal for emergency charging and high-demand situations. Its compact yet sturdy design caters to a wide range of needs,” the company said in a statement. “It is built with versatility in mind – ideal for various off-grid use cases such as events, construction sites, or outdoor EV charging.”

