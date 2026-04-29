New partnership advances sodium-ion manufacturing in Spain

From ESS News

Sodium-ion battery technology has never been more relevant. With lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cell prices on the rise and manufacturing heavyweights such as CATL and Envision launching dedicated energy storage products, sodium-ion is well positioned to move into the next stage of commercialisation. What is more, earlier this week, battery manufacturing giant CATL secured what is described as the world’s largest sodium-ion battery order with Chinese system integrator HyperStrong, with a total volume of 60 GWh.

Meanwhile, the list of European sodium-ion battery hopefuls is growing, as the EU increasingly recognises the nearshoring opportunity offered by this technology.

One of the notable start-ups in this space is Spain’s Bihar Batteries, which has already produced sodium-ion cell prototypes that have shown “very promising results”. Beyond sourcing sodium from salt, Bihar Batteries aims to use local raw materials such as wood to produce hard carbon, widely recognized as one of the most promising anode materials for sodium-ion batteries. The company’s stated goal is to create “a local industry around sodium batteries”.

Bihar announced its first prototype late last year, developed in collaboration with CIC energiGUNE, an internationally renowned energy storage research centre with more than 13 years of experience in sodium-ion research. The company’s plans to begin commercialisation this year took a major step forward on Wednesday with the announcement of a collaboration with San Sebastián–based NX Technologies, which specialises in power electronics for electric mobility.

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