Jolywood releases 595 W bifacial TOPCon solar panel for harsh environments

Chinese PV module manufacturer Jolywood has announced a new glass-backsheet n-type bifacial TOPCon solar module for difficult climate conditions.
The Windproof Module features a reinforced steel frame that is based on zinc-aluminum-magnesium surface alloy technology and a high-strength steel substrate, and reportedly offers “exceptional strength, corrosion resistance, and resilience to extreme temperatures.”
“The frame is 50% stronger than traditional aluminum frames, providing superior resistance to wind and snow loads,” the manufacturer said in a statement.
The panel is available in five versions with power outputs ranging from 570 W to 595 W and a power conversion efficiency between 22.07% and 23.03%. The open-circuit voltage is between 51.17 V and 52.17 V and the short-circuit current is between 13.76 A and 14.06 A.
The module measures 2,278 mm x 1,134 mm x 29 mm and weighs in at 28 kg. It is fabricated with 2.0-3.2mm tempered glass and a junction box with an IP 68 rating.
The new product can operate with a system voltage of 1,500 V and temperatures ranging between -40 C and 85 C. It features a temperature coefficient of -0.30% per degree Celsius.
The manufacturer offers a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year power output guarantee for 87.4% of the initial yield. “The module is burstproof, ensuring stable operation even in the most challenging environments,” it explained. “This results in a 1.63% higher energy yield.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.