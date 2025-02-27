Sodium-ion battery study offers power and energy breakthrough with new organic cathode

From ESS News

The push for high-density alternative battery chemistries continues with sodium-ion solutions, which are gaining traction in manufacturing and production. Recent announcements by Hithium for a sodium-ion product for energy storage highlight that despite energy density challenges, material diversification and abundant resources create new opportunities.

Now, a new study shows The Dincă Group at Princeton has developed a high-energy sodium-ion cathode that shows promise to potentially outperform many lithium-ion counterparts.

Their cathode material, bis-tetraaminobenzoquinone (TAQ), is an organic layered solid that enables both high energy and power densities at a scale suitable for commercialization. This material has been tested for lithium-ion solutions as well.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.