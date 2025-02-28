GP Eco Solutions to set up 5 GW solar panel, 2 GW cell manufacturing facility in India

From pv magazine India
GP Eco Solutions India has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state government of Madhya Pradesh to establish manufacturing facilities for 5 GW of solar panels and 2 GW of cells in the state. The agreement was announced at the Global Investment Summit 2025 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
GP Eco Solutions India said it plans to invest INR 10 billion ($114.4 billion) by the end of fiscal 2028 to develop solar power infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh, including a 5 GW solar panel and 2 GW cell manufacturing facility.
“While this MoU represents an expression of intent, further definitive agreements and regulatory approvals will be pursued in due course,” it said.
GP Eco Solutions India distributes solar inverters and panels while offering engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for commercial and residential customers and operations and maintenance (O&M) for solar plants. Under its Invergy brand, it sells hybrid solar inverters and lithium ferro phosphate batteries.
Invergy oversees its supply chain to ensure smooth transitions. GP Eco is also an authorized distributor of Sungrow India, Saatvik Green Energy, and Longi Solar Technology for solar panels in northern India.
