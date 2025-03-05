India installs 3.2 GW of rooftop solar in 2024, driven by residential growth

From pv magazine India

India installed 3.2 GW of rooftop solar capacity in 2024, a more than 88% increase from 1.7 GW in 2023. The 2024 growth was largely driven by record residential installations, according to Mercom India's latest report.

By December 2024, India’s cumulative rooftop solar installations reached 13.7 GW. Gujarat led with over 29% of the total, followed by Maharashtra and Rajasthan at about 15% and 7%, respectively.

Residential consumers accounted for 74% of the 3.2 GW installed in 2024, with industrial, commercial, and government segments contributing about 19%, 6%, and 0.8%, respectively.

Installations under the capital expenditure model made up 88% of the total rooftop PV capacity added in 2024. The rest was under the operational expenditure or renewable energy service company model.

“The overwhelming response to the PM – Surya Ghar residential solar program is a testament to growing homeowner interest in solar adoption, making up over 72% of rooftop installations in India,” said Raj Prabhu, CEO of Mercom Capital Group. “However, long-term success will depend on stabilizing module costs and streamlining supply constraints to support both residential and C&I solar expansion.”

Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Kerala led rooftop solar additions in 2024, contributing nearly 36%, 20%, and 9%, respectively.

Rooftop solar tenders issued in 2024 totaled 2.8 GW, up nearly 136% from 2023. Over 42% of these tenders were for rooftop systems on government buildings across India.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, India added 1.3 GW of rooftop solar, up 64% from 791.1 MW in Q3 2024 and more than 219% from 406 MW in the fourth quarter of 2023. Fourth-quarter installations surpassed all previous quarterly additions.

In the fourth quarter, the residential segment under the PM – Surya Ghar program accounted for over 85% of the capacity added. The industrial, commercial, and government segments contributed about 10%, 4%, and 0.6%, respectively.

By December 2024, India’s cumulative rooftop solar installations reached 13.7 GW. Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan remained the leading states, with Gujarat at over 29% of the total, followed by Maharashtra and Rajasthan at around 15% and 7%, respectively.