EU launches real-time dashboard for energy storage expansion

From pv magazine Germany

The European Commission has officially launched the European Energy Storage Inventory, a real-time dashboard for energy storage. The goal is to list all planned and operational energy storage projects in Europe by location and technology.

The dashboard can be filtered by country, project status and technology. It lists 32 countries and is led by Germany, with 472 projects. It is followed by the United Kingdom (455 projects), Spain (147 projects) and Italy (112 projects).

In terms of the status of the projects, they are divided into the categories in operation, announced, with approval, under construction and inactive. According to the platform, the 905 projects in operation currently have a total capacity of 66 GW. There are also 601 announced projects and 147 storage facilities under construction.

In terms of technology, the projects can be divided into electrochemical, thermal, chemical and mechanical. The sub-technologies are again differentiated between lithium-ion batteries, molten salt, power-to-gas, redox flow batteries, thermal and pumped storage power plants.

The site also contains an interactive map on which the projects are sorted by country, technology and status and can be clicked on to obtain more detailed information on location and technology.

The European Energy Storage Inventory dataset is based primarily on public data and data from the consulting firm Wood Mackenzie.

Further detailed information is available on the individual projects.

Source: https://ses.jrc.ec.europa.eu/storage-inventory