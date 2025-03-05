Sri Lanka moves ahead with 100 MW solar project

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet of Ministers has approved the transfer of land to the country’s Sustainable Energy Authority for a 100 MW solar project.
The Siyambalanduwa PV array will be built on 220 hectares in Sri Lanka’s Uva province. The Cabinet approved transferring the land to the Sustainable Energy Authority to allow work to begin immediately, according to a government statement.
Colombo-based Rividhanavi, a joint venture between Lakdhanavi Ltd. and Windforce PLC, is developing the project. The company won a competitive tender in 2022 and signed a 20-year power purchase agreement with state-owned Ceylon Electricity Board in February 2024.
Sri Lanka aims to source 70% of its electricity from renewables by 2030. The country reached 966 MW of installed solar capacity at the end of 2023, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
Sri Lanka announced plans in October 2024 to install rooftop PV on places of worship, aiming to add 25 MW of solar capacity.
