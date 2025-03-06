UtmoLight pushes perovksite PV module efficiency to 18.1%

UtmoLight said its 0.72m² perovskite PV panel has achieved a stabilized full-area efficiency of 18.1%, or 130.5 W, based on testing by NREL.

The module also showed over 950 seconds of zero degradation under maximum power point tracking (MPPT) conditions, setting a new global efficiency record for perovskite modules of this size, according to the company.

UtmoLight produced the tested module using a scalable, mass-production process at its 150 MW pilot line, which has supplied perovskite modules to commercial projects across Chinese provinces like Anhui, Jiangsu, Guangdong, and Hebei.

It claimed that only mass-producible, stable, high-efficiency perovskite modules deliver real customer value.

The company has focused on product deliverability, earning IEC 61215/61730 certification for stability in November 2023 with a module efficiency of 13.2% (95 W). It said it plans to boost certified efficiency to 16.7% (120 W) by November 2024, claiming the world’s highest-efficiency perovskite module to pass IEC stability tests.

The recent leap to 18.1% efficiency stemmed from production line tweaks – cutting film defect rates, fine-tuning process parameters, and upgrading equipment components to lift yield.

In November 2024, UtmoLight’s first gigawatt-scale production line in Wuxi, Jiangsu, hit full-process integration. The initial 2.8m² perovskite module off the line delivered 450 W with a full-area efficiency of 16.1%. As it shifts mature pilot-line processes to large-scale output, UtmoLight targets a mass-production efficiency of 20% by 2025.