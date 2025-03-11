EU approves aid for 1.5 GWh storage rollout in Czechia

From ESS News

The European Commission (EC) has authorized a €279 million ($303 million) Czech state aid scheme to support investment into electricity storage facilities and foster the transition towards a net-zero economy.

In an announcement released on March 7, 2025, the executive arm of the European Union said that the Czech scheme will support the installation of at least 1.5 GWh of new electricity storage facilities.

The measure will be open to all storage technologies directly connected to the transmission network or distribution network. It will support only newly installed storage facilities.

The aid shall take the form of direct grants. The total grant amount shall not exceed 50% of the investment cost of supported projects. The aid shall be granted no later than December 31, 2025.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.