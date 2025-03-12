Chinese PV Industry Brief: Huaneng, TBEA announce GW-scale renewables clusters

TBEA announced plans to invest in large-scale renewable energy projects, including a 1 GW solar power plant with battery storage and a 2 GW wind power project, also paired with energy storage. The investments will be led by two of its subsidiaries, with total capital requirements of CNY 3.5 billion and CN Y6.66 billion, respectively. Of this, CNY 1.05 billion and CNY 1.94 billion will be financed as equity, with TBEA contributing 80% of the funds and the remaining 20% to be raised from strategic investors. The remaining project costs will be covered through syndicated bank loans. The solar plant is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, while the wind project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.

China Huaneng signed a framework agreement with the Ewenki Autonomous Banner government in Inner Mongolia for a 2.7 GW integrated renewable energy project. Located in the Honghuaerji Forestry Bureau area, the project is expected to require an investment of CNY 13.5 billion. The first phase, with an estimated CNY3.5 billion investment, will see the construction of a 1GW solar project set to begin in 2025. The second phase, with a CNY 10 billion investment, will include a 1.7 GW wind-solar hybrid power plant and associated energy storage facilities, subject to policy and market conditions. Once fully operational, the project is expected to generate approximately 7 billion kWh of green electricity annually, reducing coal consumption by 2.3 million tons and cutting carbon dioxide emissions by 7 million tons per year.

JA Solar signed a 260 MW module distribution agreement with Exel Solar, a leading Mexican photovoltaic distributor, during Mexico's Solar and Energy Storage Exhibition. Under the agreement, JA Solar will supply 260 MW of its DeepBlue 4.0 Pro modules, while Exel Solar will distribute them across Mexico. The partnership aims to accelerate the growth of the local solar market.