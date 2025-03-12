India’s 1.2 GW wind-solar hybrid tender concludes with price of $0.039/kWh

From pv magazine India

State-owned hydropower producer NHPC has concluded its Tranche-X 1.2 GW wind-solar hybrid tender with an average price of INR 3.41 ($0.039)/kWh.

Adani Renewable Energy has secured the largest slice of 600 MW at INR 3.41/kWh. Other winners at this price include Mahindra Susten (240 MW) and Sprng Energy (150 MW). Avaada was allocated 210 MW at INR 3.42/kWh.

NHPC will enter into a power purchase agreement with the successful developers for a period of 25 years.

The successful bidders will set up hybrid projects with or without energy storage on a build-own-operate basis to supply the contracted power. The projects can be located anywhere in India and must connect to the interstate transmission grid.