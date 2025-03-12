India’s 1.2 GW wind-solar hybrid tender concludes with price of $0.039/kWh

From pv magazine India
State-owned hydropower producer NHPC has concluded its Tranche-X 1.2 GW wind-solar hybrid tender with an average price of INR 3.41 ($0.039)/kWh.
Adani Renewable Energy has secured the largest slice of 600 MW at INR 3.41/kWh. Other winners at this price include Mahindra Susten (240 MW) and Sprng Energy (150 MW). Avaada was allocated 210 MW at INR 3.42/kWh.
NHPC will enter into a power purchase agreement with the successful developers for a period of 25 years.
The successful bidders will set up hybrid projects with or without energy storage on a build-own-operate basis to supply the contracted power. The projects can be located anywhere in India and must connect to the interstate transmission grid.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.