India’s 1.2 GW wind-solar hybrid tender concludes with price of $0.039/kWh

Adani Renewable Energy has secured the largest slice of 600 MW. Other winners include Mahindra Susten (240 MW), Avaada (210 MW) and Sprng Energy (150 MW).

Adani Green Energy Ltd's Khavda RE park

Image: Adani Green Energy

From pv magazine India

State-owned hydropower producer NHPC has concluded its Tranche-X 1.2 GW wind-solar hybrid tender with an average price of INR 3.41 ($0.039)/kWh.

Adani Renewable Energy has secured the largest slice of 600 MW at INR 3.41/kWh. Other winners at this price include Mahindra Susten (240 MW) and Sprng Energy (150 MW). Avaada was allocated 210 MW at INR 3.42/kWh.

NHPC will enter into a power purchase agreement with the successful developers for a period of 25 years.

The successful bidders will set up hybrid projects with or without energy storage on a build-own-operate basis to supply the contracted power. The projects can be located anywhere in India and must connect to the interstate transmission grid.

