Rooftop solar could supply two-thirds of global power, study finds

Covering the world’s rooftops with solar panels could provide 65% of global electricity, according to the findings of new research from the University of Sussex.

The research paper “Worldwide rooftop photovoltaic electricity generation may mitigate global warming,” available in the journal Nature Climate Change, used geospatial data mining and artificial intelligence models to show that rooftops cover approximately 286,000 km2 of the globe – an area similar to the size of Italy.

It then calculates that if every suitable roof was used, rooftop solar could generate 19,500 TWh of electricity per year, allowing for fossil fuel-based electricity to be replaced almost entirely, when coupled with load shifting and battery-electric storage.

The researchers then used advanced climate models to stimulate the impact of widespread solar deployment, concluding that rooftop solar could contribute to reducing global temperatures by between 0.05 and 0.13 degrees before 2050.

“Beyond carbon savings, reducing fossil fuel dependence also means cleaner air and better energy security,” said University of Sussex climate and policy researcher Professor Felix Creutzig, adding that solar now outperforms nuclear in terms of cost, deployment speed, and environmental risks. “With so much untapped potential in solar it’s hard to see how governments can justify investing in nuclear, or as yet unproven carbon capture projects.”

The research paper includes region-specific analysis to emphasize the need for tailored approaches to rooftop solar deployment, focusing on areas with high solar radiation or rapid urbanization.

The paper identified East Asia as having the highest potential for rooftop PV systems as a climate change mitigation tool, citing high carbon intensity and large building stocks. It estimated that North America and Europe have a combined installation potential of more than 4,300 GW – about one-quarter of global building capacity – due to their extensive building stock.

The authors called for global collaboration to expand rooftop solar where it can have the greatest impact, including Africa, which accounts for only 1% of current rooftop solar installations.