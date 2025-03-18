Estonia’s Freen launches 10 kWh residential sodium-ion battery

From ESS News
Estonian renewable energy company Freen OÜ has launched a 10 kWh sodium-ion home energy storage solution, designed to integrate seamlessly with both solar panels and small wind turbines.
Freen says that its sodium-ion batteries are non-toxic, non-flammable, and highly stable, ensuring safety for residential use. They are designed to integrate seamlessly with a wide range of inverters from leading manufacturers, including SMA, Sungrow, Growatt, Deye, GoodWe and many more.
The residential energy storage system comes with a rated voltage of 48 V, and an operating voltage range from 40 V to 60 V. It achieves a depth of discharge of 90%. Its maximum charge/discharge rate is 210 A. The battery delivers more 4,000 charge-discharge cycles.
