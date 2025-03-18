Greece launches 4.7 GW utility-scale battery storage program

From ESS News

A decision published by Greece’s Ministry of the Environment and Energy in the State Gazette last Friday was a surprise for the domestic energy storage sector. The ministry ran a public consultation in late February, proposing a new 3.5 GW energy storage program. However, its final decision is targeting a total of 4.7 GW of new utility-scale, front-of-the-meter, standalone battery energy storage projects.

Of this capacity, 3.8 GW of batteries will link to the transmission network and 900 MW of capacity will be installed on the distribution network. Independent island networks are excluded from the program. However, projects on islands that link to the mainland electricity network are eligible to participate in the new scheme.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.