Greece launches 4.7 GW utility-scale battery storage program

From ESS News
A decision published by Greece’s Ministry of the Environment and Energy in the State Gazette last Friday was a surprise for the domestic energy storage sector. The ministry ran a public consultation in late February, proposing a new 3.5 GW energy storage program. However, its final decision is targeting a total of 4.7 GW of new utility-scale, front-of-the-meter, standalone battery energy storage projects.
Of this capacity, 3.8 GW of batteries will link to the transmission network and 900 MW of capacity will be installed on the distribution network. Independent island networks are excluded from the program. However, projects on islands that link to the mainland electricity network are eligible to participate in the new scheme.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.