Greece launches 4.7 GW utility-scale battery storage program

Following a brief consultation in late February, the Greek government has unveiled a new battery storage program targeting 4.7 GW of utility-scale, standalone projects which will be given a priority connection and operated on a merchant basis without subsidy support. The decision detailing the new program is the last policy made by the energy ministry before a cabinet reshuffle initiated last week.

Image: Sandro González, Unsplash

A decision published by Greece’s Ministry of the Environment and Energy in the State Gazette last Friday was a surprise for the domestic energy storage sector. The ministry ran a public consultation in late February, proposing a new 3.5 GW energy storage program. However, its final decision is targeting a total of 4.7 GW of new utility-scale, front-of-the-meter, standalone battery energy storage projects.

Of this capacity, 3.8 GW of batteries will link to the transmission network and 900 MW of capacity will be installed on the distribution network. Independent island networks are excluded from the program. However, projects on islands that link to the mainland electricity network are eligible to participate in the new scheme.

