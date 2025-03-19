Zimbabwe tenders 5 MW solar project

The Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ) is seeking an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor to develop, finance, and operate a 5 MW solar project in Gutu district, with expressions of interest due by April 14.

Image: Michael Pointner, Unsplash

The IDBZ is running a tender for a 5 MW solar project located in the Gutu district of southern Zimbabwe.

The contractor will handle EPC services for the turnkey project, along with testing, commissioning, and ongoing operation and maintenance.

The tender details state that the contractor must also provide full or partial project financing.

Expressions of interest must be submitted by April 14, 2025.

Zimbabwe’s cumulative solar capacity reached 41 MW by the end of 2023, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

