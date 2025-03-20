Tecnalia, Vita International developing solar guardrails

From pv magazine Spain

Spain-based Tecnalia and Italy's Vita International, which designs and produces timber-clad crash barriers, have developed photovoltaic guardrails for highways and roadways.

A 100-meter section of a highway service area between Turin and Trieste, Italy, will host a trial later this year to assess the guardrail’s performance in all seasons. The project is part of the European Liaison initiative, which promotes circularity and sustainability in transport infrastructure.

The system is expected to annually generate about 25 MWh per kilometer, said Eduardo Román, head of Tecnalia’s PV team.

The guardrail includes a flat sheet tilted slightly upward, where the solar panels are mounted, said Irina Mella Burlacu, founder of Vita International. She said this design also adds a safety feature for motorcyclists.

The photovoltaic guardrail will supply electricity for streetlights, traffic signals, and tunnel ventilation, cutting energy costs for road operators, Burlacu said. It could also power signage and lighting in areas without grid access.

Europe’s road network, spanning more than 136,700 km, has significant potential for solar generation. Roads could be converted into energy sources capable of supplying electricity to more than 8 million people. The infrastructure also undergoes constant upgrades, including pavement replacement and ballast maintenance.

In 2020, the European Union used more than 600 million metric tons (MT) of aggregates, nearly 44 million MT of cement, and over 208 million MT of asphalt for road construction and maintenance. Civil engineering solutions for transport infrastructure have historically been carbon-intensive, said David García Sánchez, Liaison coordinator. He emphasized the need to extend infrastructure lifespans and develop circular solutions.

The Liaison project focuses on advancing contracting and bidding processes to support the adoption of these technologies.

Sánchez said the project is developing road concrete slabs using eco-friendly geopolymers instead of cement and employing 3D printing to manufacture beams from recycled materials. When recycling is not possible, he said blockchain and digital twin technologies help track materials and components.

The companies said concrete, steel, and asphalt have the largest environmental impact. To maximize reuse, they collaborate with material banks – repositories where materials can be sourced and deposited when no longer needed.