Austa launches low-voltage hybrid inverter series

Chinese manufacturer Austa has released a new series of single-phase low-voltage hybrid inverters for residential applications.
“Central to its intuitive interface is a high-resolution LCD touch screen, empowering users to effortlessly monitor and control energy production, storage, and consumption,” the company said in a statement. “Users can access detailed metrics, customize settings, and troubleshoot with ease, all through a responsive, high-resolution display.”
Dubbed AU3-8KESL-G2, the new inverter is available in eight versions with maximum DC input power between 4.5 kW and 12 kW of PV input and AC output ranging from 3 kW to 8 kW.
The new IP66-rated device measures 505 mm x 420 mm x 236 mm and weighs 28.5 kg.
All models use two maximum power point trackers (MPPT), with lower capacity models using one string per tracker and the higher capacity using two strings. The maximum efficiency is 97.6% and MPPT efficiency is more than 99%.
“Equipped with a 32-bit floating-point microcontroller unit and advanced control algorithms, the AU3-8KESL-G2 enhances system reliability and energy conversion efficiency,” Austa added. “It supports a wide range of configurations, including single battery and single AC power operation, as well as dry contact starting for generators. It can support up to 10 single-phase units in parallel, providing high output and flexible power solutions.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.