Austa launches low-voltage hybrid inverter series

The single-phase inverter series can take between 4.5 kW and 12 kW of PV input and convert it to an AC output of 3 kW to 8 kW. The new products feature a maximum efficiency of 97.6%.

The AU3-8KESL-G2 inverter

Image: Austa

Chinese manufacturer Austa has released a new series of single-phase low-voltage hybrid inverters for residential applications.

“Central to its intuitive interface is a high-resolution LCD touch screen, empowering users to effortlessly monitor and control energy production, storage, and consumption,” the company said in a statement. “Users can access detailed metrics, customize settings, and troubleshoot with ease, all through a responsive, high-resolution display.”

Dubbed AU3-8KESL-G2, the new inverter is available in eight versions with maximum DC input power between 4.5 kW and 12 kW of PV input and AC output ranging from 3 kW to 8 kW.

The new IP66-rated device measures 505 mm x 420 mm x 236 mm and weighs 28.5 kg.

All models use two maximum power point trackers (MPPT), with lower capacity models using one string per tracker and the higher capacity using two strings. The maximum efficiency is 97.6% and MPPT efficiency is more than 99%.

“Equipped with a 32-bit floating-point microcontroller unit and advanced control algorithms, the AU3-8KESL-G2 enhances system reliability and energy conversion efficiency,” Austa added. “It supports a wide range of configurations, including single battery and single AC power operation, as well as dry contact starting for generators. It can support up to 10 single-phase units in parallel, providing high output and flexible power solutions.”

