Sinovoltaics report maps 128 transformer factories in China

Sinovoltaics, technical compliance and quality assurance services firm headquartered in Hong Kong, has mapped the transformer manufacturing landscape in China. The study is aimed at solar PV plant developers, providing website and email addresses for 128 established and new entrant factories,

It was created in response to concerns about supply shortages and long lead times.

“With growing concerns over transformer supply disruptions and lengthy lead times for delivery to solar projects, Sinovoltaics’ comprehensive transformer directory provides critical insights into manufacturers, locations, and contact details,” said the company in a statement. “Transformers are the backbone of solar PV projects, converting and stabilizing electricity for grid integration. Without them, even the most advanced solar projects cannot deliver power to the grid.”

The company said it foresees the report being used to identify transformer suppliers across mainland China and to reduce lengthy procurement lead times by accessing reliable manufacturers directly.

The nature of transformer supply and demand for solar and storage has been reported by pv magazine, citing research by Clean Energy Associates (CEA), U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory, and Wood Mackenzie.

“The ability to source transformers efficiently is now a top priority for solar and energy storage developers,” said Arthur Claire, Sinovoltaics’ director of technology, in a statement. “We hope this resource will help renewable energy companies to identify and connect with suppliers directly, reducing procurement bottlenecks and helping timelines stay on track.”

The Mainland China Transformer Factories Map is available to download. It includes a directory, a regional map, and covers major and emerging manufacturers.

Founded in 2009, Sinovoltaics has operations in Switzerland, the U.S., China, and Vietnam. It provides services such as quality assurance inspections, factory audits, investor sustainability reports, and traceability audits for utility solar developers and investors. It also publishes supply chain financial ranking reports about module, inverter, and energy storage manufacterers, as well as maps of the manufacturing hubs in India, North America, and Southeast Asia.