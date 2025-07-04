Chinese PV Industry Brief: Trina Solar to supply 700 MW to Austrian utility

Trina Solar has signed a module supply agreement with Verbund Green Power, the renewables division of Austrian utility Verbund. Under the terms of the deal, Trina Solar will deliver more than 700 MW of high-efficiency PV modules over the next five years for projects in Spain and Italy.

EVE Energy has revealed that its wholly owned subsidiary in Malaysia will invest up to CNY 8.65 billion in a new energy storage battery manufacturing facility in the Malaysian state of Kedah. The plant, to be built in Kulim, will cover about 484,000 square meters and is expected to be completed in 2.5 years. EVE Energy did not disclose the planned production capacity.

China Resources Power has issued its second centralized procurement notice for PV modules for 2025, targeting a total of 3 GW of n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) bifacial dual-glass panels in three procurement packages. The largest lot of 1.5 GW requires modules rated above 620 W, while the other 1.5 GW batch targets modules above 710 W.

Hangzhou New Energy Investment Development has named the winning bidders for its 2025 module procurement tender. Chint Astronergy secured a 132 MW supply contract at a bid price of CNY 0.70452/W, while GCL System Integration won an 88 MW contract at CNY 0.711/W. The combined budget for the two contracts is CNY 167.2 million,

Tongwei said that its core polysilicon subsidiary, Yongxiang Co., has completed a strategic capital injection deal with 11 institutional investors, including ICBC Financial and Citic Asset Management. The CNY 4.92 billion investment will be used to cut debt and improve liquidity. Tongwei said that its ownership stake in Yongxiang will fall to 84.6% after the deal.

The National Energy Administration (NEA) said that national average solar power utilization fell 3.3 percentage points year on year to 94.2% in May 2025. The NEA's renewables monitoring department noted that usage in western provinces and regions fell sharply, with Tibet at 64.7%, Qinghai at 82.7%, and Xinjiang at 84.7%, amid rising curtailment rates.

The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA) has recorded early signs of recovery in the polysilicon market. N-type recycled feedstock traded at CNY 34,000 to CNY 38,000 per ton, with an average price of CNY 34,700, up 0.87% week over week. Prices for n-type granular silicon held steady at CNY 33,500 per ton. The number of operating producers dropped to nine, with two additional facilities halting output. June production was estimated at 102,000 tons, roughly flat from the prior month. The CNMIA also said that wafer, cell, module, and solar glass prices continued to fall due to weak demand and downstream pressure, with n-type wafers down up to 3.37% week on week, cells averaging CNY 0.23/W to CNY 0.24/W, modules at CNY 0.65/W to CNY 0.66/W, and some nearing CNY 0.60/W, while 2.0mm and 3.2mm glass prices dropped 0.5% to CNY 11/m² and CNY 19/m², respectively.