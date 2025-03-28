The Hydrogen Stream: Trafigura drops $471 million green H2 plan in Australia

Trafigura has scrapped plans for a $471.2 million green hydrogen plant at its Port Pirie smelter in South Australia after completing a feasibility study, a company spokesperson told pv magazine. The Singapore-based commodities firm will continue investing in green hydrogen through MorGen Energy, which is focusing on projects in Milford Haven, Wales, and Esbjerg, Denmark.

Aurora Energy Research said Germany, Spain, Sweden, and Great Britain could account for more than 50% of renewable energy demand by 2035, requiring €100 billion in investment. Higher-than-expected hydrogen production costs make policy support essential to closing the funding gap and driving adoption in industries such as aviation, maritime, and feedstock, said Emma Woodward, the company's hydrogen market lead.

The UK government has revealed plans to remove the Climate Change Levy (CCL) on electricity used for hydrogen production. The CCL currently adds GBP 7.75 ($10)/MWh to business electricity costs. The government said eliminating the charge will support low-carbon hydrogen production and are consulting with industry stakeholders until May 7 to refine implementation and prevent unintended consequences.

Conflux Technology said it is advancing to the next phase of its collaboration with AMSL Aero to develop hydrogen fuel cell cooling for long-range electric vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft. The companies completed three heat exchanger concepts to reduce weight and volume and are now optimizing a full proof-of-concept assembly for testing in Vertiia’s hydrogen fuel cell powertrain. Vertiia aims to become the world’s first long-range passenger-capable hydrogen VTOL.

Hyzon shareholders have approved a plan to liquidate and dissolve the company. The US hydrogen fuel cell system manufacturer said that it plans to assign assets for creditor benefit in the near future, but its board will determine the final timing, and dissolution may not proceed.