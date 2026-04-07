Tigo releases modular battery for residential PV

From ESS News

US-based DC power optimizer technology provider Tigo Energy has unveiled a new energy storage system for residential use.

“The Tigo GO Battery serves European market demand with an optimized modular architecture built on 3.68 kWh battery units that installers can configure from 7.3 kWh for compact installations up to 47.9 kWh for larger households,” the company said in a statement. “Each battery module weighs 34 kg, helping enable faster deployment while maintaining a compact footprint for space-constrained installations.”

A system with two battery modules provides 3.5 kW of nominal power and 5.1 kW of peak output. It operates at a nominal voltage of 102.4 V, with a voltage range of 90 V to 116 V, and measures 510 mm x 563 mm x 365 mm.

At the upper end, a system with 12 modules delivers 23.3 kW of nominal power and 33.2 kW of peak output. It has a nominal voltage of 665.6 V and an operating range of 585 V to 750 V. Dimensions are 510 mm x 1,253 mm x 365 mm.

The IP65-rated system is based on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry and can operate across a wide temperature range. An integrated heating function enables charging at temperatures as low as –30 C.

Cycle life is specified at more than 6,000 cycles at 90% depth of discharge.

The system is compatible with the Tigo EI Inverter and integrates with the Tigo EI app for energy management and backup functionality. It supports both single-phase and three-phase configurations and allows a maximum charge and discharge current of 50 A.

“The GO Battery was developed in close collaboration with installers, featuring a modular architecture that simplifies system design and installation while delivering flexibility and reliability across a wide range of residential applications,” the company said.