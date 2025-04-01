Chinese PV Industry Brief: Tongwei secures $1.38 billion for polysilicon business

Tongwei said it will bring in strategic investors for its wholly owned polysilicon production unit, Sichuan Yongxiang Co. The CNY 10 billion investment values Yongxiang at CNY 27 billion before the capital increase. The new investors will acquire up to 27.03% of Yongxiang, with the proceeds primarily aimed at debt repayment and working capital. Upon completing the transaction, Tongwei will retain a direct and indirect stake of at least 72.97%, keeping Yongxiang consolidated in its financial statements. As of the end of 2024, Yongxiang's annual polysilicon production capacity exceeded 900,000 metric tons, securing its position as the industry’s top supplier.

Risen has revised the timeline for two major investment projects, delaying their completion by nearly two years. The “5 GW n-type heterojunction (HJT) cell and 10 GW solar module project,” initially scheduled for March 2025, is now expected to be operational by December 2026. The project, with an investment of CNY 3.3 billion, will remain unchanged in scope. Similarly, the company’s “global high-rfficiency photovoltaic R&D center,” originally set for completion by year-end 2025, will now finish by December 2026. This project has an investment of CNY 500 million. Risen attributed the delay to a thorough evaluation of market conditions but reaffirmed its commitment to the long-term strategic value of the projects.

Golden Solar New Energy Technology has recorded a CNY 277.41 million loss for 2024. Its PV business generated CNY 79.76 million in revenue out of a total CNY 253.51 million, down from CNY 295.35 million the previous year. The company reaffirmed its plans to transition to high-efficiency heterojunction back-contact (HBC) technology and expand gigawatt-scale production through a joint venture.

Xinte Energy has reported a CNY 3.90 billion net loss for 2024, reversing a CNY 4.35 billion net profit from the prior year. Revenue fell 31.02% to CNY 21.21 billion. The company said it produced 198,800 metric tons of polysilicon and sold 199,200 metric tons.

TCL Zhonghuan said cumulative shipments of its 210 mm large-size silicon wafers surpassed 200 GW as of March 2025. The company introduced the 210 mm wafer on Aug. 16, 2019, and began mass production in January 2020. It shipped 100 GW by July 2023 – nearly four years after launch – but reached the 200 GW milestone in just 18 months.