Smoke and vanadium leak from Swiss home energy storage unit

Police in the Swiss canton of Thurgau on Sunday reported a “fire and chemical rescue operation in an apartment building” in Arbon which involved a vanadium leak.

The police had been alerted shortly after 7:30 a.m. due to smoke in the basement of the building. The police stated its initial investigation found “Around 500 l of vanadium (electrical fluid) leaked out of the photovoltaic system in the basement.”

The police refused to answer pv magazine‘s questions about whether a solar array or vanadium redox flow energy storage unit had caught fire, citing an ongoing investigation.

Prolux Solutions, which manufactured the vanadium energy storage unit installed at the property, told pv magazine there was no fire and firefighters who arrived at the scene at 7:45 a.m. did not have to extinguish anything, nor was there any heat in evidence.

