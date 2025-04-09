Smoke and vanadium leak from Swiss home energy storage unit

From ESS News
Police in the Swiss canton of Thurgau on Sunday reported a “fire and chemical rescue operation in an apartment building” in Arbon which involved a vanadium leak.
The police had been alerted shortly after 7:30 a.m. due to smoke in the basement of the building. The police stated its initial investigation found “Around 500 l of vanadium (electrical fluid) leaked out of the photovoltaic system in the basement.”
The police refused to answer pv magazine‘s questions about whether a solar array or vanadium redox flow energy storage unit had caught fire, citing an ongoing investigation.
Prolux Solutions, which manufactured the vanadium energy storage unit installed at the property, told pv magazine there was no fire and firefighters who arrived at the scene at 7:45 a.m. did not have to extinguish anything, nor was there any heat in evidence.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.