Tender opens for solar minigrids in Fiji

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is running a tender for solar minigrids and communication infrastructure in rural areas of Fiji. The deadline for submitting expressions of interest is April 9.

Image: Laura Jaeger, Unsplash

The UNDP is inviting suppliers to submit expressions of interest for the installation of solar minigrids in Fiji.

The tender details state that the chosen suppliers will handle engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), as well as the operation and maintenance (O&M) of the minigrids, along with the associated communication infrastructure.

The minigrids will serve communities on Fijian islands of Kioa and Yacata and the village of Yadrana. The work is part of the UNDP’s Fiji Rural Electrification Fund projects, which is enhancing the electrification of rural villages by deploying solar minigrid systems.

The tender states that separate companies can submit a joint bid, with the solar provider ideally serving as the lead implementer.

According to the tender documents, the purpose of the expressions-of-interest stage is to identify suppliers that wish to participate in a forthcoming solicitation process. The tender is then scheduled to start by December this year.

The expression of interest questionnaire must be submitted for April 9, 2025.

