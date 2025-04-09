Tender opens for solar minigrids in Fiji

The UNDP is inviting suppliers to submit expressions of interest for the installation of solar minigrids in Fiji.
The tender details state that the chosen suppliers will handle engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), as well as the operation and maintenance (O&M) of the minigrids, along with the associated communication infrastructure.
The minigrids will serve communities on Fijian islands of Kioa and Yacata and the village of Yadrana. The work is part of the UNDP’s Fiji Rural Electrification Fund projects, which is enhancing the electrification of rural villages by deploying solar minigrid systems.
The expression of interest questionnaire must be submitted for April 9, 2025.
