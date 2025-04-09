The rise of bankable BESS projects in Europe

From ESS News

LCOS – The true parameter of profitability

As investors shift their focus from capital expenditure (CAPEX) to levelized cost of storage (LCOS)—the cost per MWh stored and discharged over a project’s lifespan – LCOS has become a key indicator of long-term cost efficiency and bankability.

Key drivers of LCOS include:

Battery degradation

Grid fees and connection costs

Route-to-market (RtM) and operation and maintenance (O&M) fees

At ABO Energy, we use advanced modeling and performance guarantees to stabilize LCOS over 15–20 years, ensuring cost predictability that aligns with investor expectations.

Tolling takes center stage

Tolling agreements are gaining traction for good reason: they offer a predictable revenue stream, shift market risk from the asset owner to the utility or trader, and make projects more attractive to institutional lenders. Though complex and time-intensive to negotiate, often taking several months to a year, these agreements are quietly becoming the preferred model for BESS projects over 100 MW.

In Germany, Nofar Energy secured €86.5 million for a 104.5 MW/209 MWh storage project through a seven-year tolling agreement. Meanwhile, in the UK, Gresham House and Octopus Energy signed a 568 MW/920 MWh, two-year tolling deal, solidifying the appeal of fixed-price structures for both developers and investors.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.